U.S. Strikes Target Drug Trafficking Boats, Sparking Controversy

The United States carried out its 20th military strike against a suspected drug trafficking boat in the Caribbean, killing four individuals identified as narco-terrorists, according to a Pentagon official.

The official reported that 79 people have died, two were injured and repatriated, and there was one attempted rescue by Mexican authorities. These operations, conducted in the Caribbean and Pacific regions, are aimed at those the Trump administration labels as drug-trafficking terrorists, though evidence supporting these claims has not been provided.

Criticism has arisen over the legality of the strikes, which remain unexplained by the U.S. government. Secretary of State Marco Rubio defended the actions, asserting the U.S.'s right to protect its national security from external direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)