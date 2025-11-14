Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Shake-Up: Boost for U.S.-Latin America Trade

The United States plans to lift tariffs on certain imports from Latin American countries under new framework agreements. This will enhance market access for U.S. firms and lower prices domestically. The deals also aim to curb digital services taxes and boost investment opportunities, potentially easing cost-of-living pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 06:14 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 06:14 IST
Trump's Tariff Shake-Up: Boost for U.S.-Latin America Trade

The United States has announced a significant shift in its trade policy, as it plans to remove tariffs on selected imports from Argentina, Ecuador, Guatemala, and El Salvador. This move, under framework agreements, is designed to amplify market access for U.S. businesses while aiming to lower domestic prices, particularly for items like coffee and bananas.

Finalization of these agreements with most countries involved is expected within two weeks, according to a senior Trump administration official. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent hinted at upcoming substantial announcements aimed at reducing living costs for Americans through decreased product prices.

This strategy emerges amid political reverberations from recent Democratic victories tied to cost-of-living concerns. While facilitating trade without tariffs on some items, the agreements maintain certain duties, addressing digital service taxes, and opening new avenues for U.S. investments in the countries involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Framework Agreements Boost Trade with Latin American Nations

U.S. Framework Agreements Boost Trade with Latin American Nations

 Global
2
Japan's Militaristic Revival: Tensions Flare over Taiwan Remarks

Japan's Militaristic Revival: Tensions Flare over Taiwan Remarks

 Global
3
Blue Origin's New Glenn Rocket Takes Bold Step Forward in Space Race

Blue Origin's New Glenn Rocket Takes Bold Step Forward in Space Race

 Global
4
Musetti Steps Back: A Shift in Italy's Davis Cup Defense

Musetti Steps Back: A Shift in Italy's Davis Cup Defense

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025