NDA Takes Lead in Bihar Polls

In the initial counting for legislative assembly seats in Bihar, the NDA is leading in 28 constituencies while the INDIA bloc is ahead in 7, as per the Election Commission's updates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-11-2025 09:24 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 09:24 IST
The early trends from Bihar's assembly election count highlight the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) taking the lead in 28 of the constituencies.

Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc has managed to make headway in 7 seats, bringing a dynamic shift in the anticipated outcomes.

These results were reported based on the latest updates provided by the Election Commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

