NDA Takes Lead in Bihar Polls
In the initial counting for legislative assembly seats in Bihar, the NDA is leading in 28 constituencies while the INDIA bloc is ahead in 7, as per the Election Commission's updates.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-11-2025 09:24 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 09:24 IST
- Country:
- India
The early trends from Bihar's assembly election count highlight the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) taking the lead in 28 of the constituencies.
Meanwhile, the INDIA bloc has managed to make headway in 7 seats, bringing a dynamic shift in the anticipated outcomes.
These results were reported based on the latest updates provided by the Election Commission.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- election
- NDA
- INDIA bloc
- assembly seats
- early trends
- EC
- counting
- politics
- elections 2023
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NDA leads in 136 seats, surpassing the majority mark of 122, in early trends as counting progresses for Bihar polls: EC.
NDA Surges Ahead in Bihar Assembly Elections Amidst Intense Battle
PCB Declines Bangladesh's Tri-Series Invitation Amid Player Workload Concerns
Adam Hadwin Aims to Secure PGA Tour Card with Strong Start in Bermuda
Somesh Chandra Soren Leads in Ghatshila By-election