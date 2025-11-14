Bihar Politics: A Dangerous Mix of Immaturity and Desperation
Senior JD(U) leader Ashok Choudhary criticizes the political landscape in Bihar, highlighting concerns over immaturity and desperation. As the Bihar assembly elections unfold, Choudhary warns that these elements threaten democratic integrity, despite reassurances about the impartiality of the electoral process. The NDA leads in early vote counts.
- Country:
- India
In a pointed critique, senior JD(U) leader Ashok Choudhary has raised alarms about the state of politics in Bihar, specifically highlighting a 'dangerous combination of immaturity and raw desperation.' Choudhary's comments, appearing to reference Tejashwi Yadav, came as the electoral vote count showed the NDA leading in 51 seats amidst the Bihar assembly elections.
Choudhary, speaking to PTI Video in Patna, noted a trend of instability among political leaders who frequently 'reset' policies without foresight. Despite the NDA's commanding lead, Choudhary emphasized the importance of maintaining humility in victory, expressing concerns over the immature conduct of certain leaders.
While social media rumors suggested possible influences on vote outcomes, Choudhary dismissed these as baseless fears, reaffirming the integrity of the Election Commission's system. 'Ultimately, democracy does not bend to desperation,' he asserted, underscoring the enduring power of public opinion in governance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bihar
- politics
- Ashok Choudhary
- Tejashwi Yadav
- JD(U)
- NDA
- elections
- vote counting
- democracy
- immaturity
ALSO READ
NDA leads in 136 seats, surpassing the majority mark of 122, in early trends as counting progresses for Bihar polls: EC.
NDA Surges Ahead in Bihar Assembly Elections Amidst Intense Battle
NDA leading in 102 assembly seats, INDIA bloc in 33 in Bihar, according to EC.
In early trends, NDA ahead in 47 assembly seats, INDIA bloc in 14 in Bihar, according to EC.
NDA Takes the Lead in Bihar Assembly Elections