Harmeet Singh Sandhu Takes Lead in Tarn Taran Assembly Race

In the riveting race for the Tarn Taran assembly seat, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu is currently leading with a 187-vote margin over Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa.

The fiercely contested bypoll saw an intense start, with SAD's Randhawa leading in the first three rounds. However, AAP's Sandhu gained momentum and overtook in the subsequent counts.

This election became necessary following the death of MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal. The voting turnout was 60.95%, drawing 15 contenders eager to claim the seat.