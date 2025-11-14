NDA Takes Early Lead in Bihar Assembly Polls

In the unfolding scenario of Bihar's assembly elections, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has taken a significant early lead, securing 166 seats and surpassing the essential majority mark of 122, according to the Election Commission's initial trends.

The opposition INDIA bloc, however, trails noticeably, leading in only 59 out of the total 243 assembly seats, with results still shaping amid ongoing counting.

A breakdown of party performance reveals the BJP leading in 72 seats, JD(U) in 71, and other allies showing varying results, reflecting a dynamic contest with notable candidates across major constituencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)