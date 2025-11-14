Left Menu

Sikkim Chief Minister's Health Stabilized After Hospitalization

Prem Singh Tamang, Sikkim’s Chief Minister, was hospitalized for nose bleeding and high blood pressure but is now stable. The Central Referral Hospital provided prompt medical attention, and his condition was swiftly stabilized. He remains under observation, and there's no cause for concern, with discharge expected soon.

Updated: 14-11-2025 11:39 IST
After receiving immediate medical treatment, Tamang's condition improved, and the hospital confirmed he is stable.

After receiving immediate medical treatment, Tamang's condition improved, and the hospital confirmed he is stable. The hospital superintendent assured the public that there is currently no cause for concern regarding the Chief Minister's health.

Doctors will continue to observe him as per standard protocol, but it is expected that Tamang will be discharged soon, reassuring officials and the public alike.

