Sikkim Chief Minister's Health Stabilized After Hospitalization

Sikkim's Chief Minister, Prem Singh Tamang, who was hospitalized due to a nosebleed and elevated blood pressure, is now stable, according to a bulletin from the hospital. He was admitted to the Central Referral Hospital following a minor episode of nose bleeding and elevated blood pressure.

After receiving immediate medical treatment, Tamang's condition improved, and the hospital confirmed he is stable. The hospital superintendent assured the public that there is currently no cause for concern regarding the Chief Minister's health.

Doctors will continue to observe him as per standard protocol, but it is expected that Tamang will be discharged soon, reassuring officials and the public alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)