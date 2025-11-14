Germany's Strategic Pivot: Rethinking Trade Ties with China
An expert commission in Germany is revisiting trade policies with China, emphasizing 'de-risking' after China's rare earths export restrictions. The commission aims to provide actionable insights on energy, raw materials, and Chinese investments. The strategy reflects Germany's push to manage import dependencies and safeguard its economy.
Germany's parliament has established an expert commission to redefine trade policies with China, driven by the need to 'de-risk' its economic dependencies. This move comes after China's constraints on rare earth exports highlighted vulnerabilities in German industries.
The commission's focus will encompass energy, raw materials, and Chinese investments in crucial infrastructure. It precedes a visit by Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil to China, emphasizing the importance placed on securing Germany's economic interests.
According to industry experts, including the German Economic Institute, potential import dependencies on China require urgent attention. With lingering issues from both domestic and international fronts, Chancellor Friedrich Merz's government aims to mitigate risks and bolster Germany's robust manufacturing sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
