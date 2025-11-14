Chirag Paswan's Resurgence Spurs NDA's Commanding Bihar Victory

Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is making notable strides in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, currently leading in 20 out of the 29 seats it contested, the Election Commission of India reports. With a conversion rate of 69%, LJP(RV) is showcasing a commendable electoral performance.

The party is leading in constituencies like Sugauli, Govindganj, and Belsand, among others. In stark contrast to the 2020 elections, when it won only the Matihani seat and split from the NDA due to seat-sharing disagreements, the LJP's current performance highlights a significant improvement.

Meanwhile, the growing lead for the National Democratic Alliance with almost 189 seats indicates a likely sweeping victory for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The NDA's success is bolstered by PM Modi's endorsement and a strengthened JD(U)-BJP alliance, signaling renewed voter confidence in their governance model.

(With inputs from agencies.)