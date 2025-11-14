Left Menu

BJP Stamps its Authority in Bihar: A Resounding Verdict

The BJP-led NDA is set to achieve a landslide victory in Bihar, with the BJP emerging as the largest party. Nitish Kumar's JD(U) is also performing well. The elections witness LJP(RV)’s significant presence, while RJD and Congress show weak performances. BJP candidates lead prominently, and leadership dynamics may shift.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-11-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 12:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) appears poised for a sweeping victory in Bihar, as early trends suggest impressive leads in more than 180 out of 243 assembly seats. By noon, the Election Commission's website showed the BJP leading in over 80 of the 101 seats it contested, potentially becoming the largest party.

This electoral performance fortifies the BJP's stature, overcoming setbacks from last year's Lok Sabha polls. The NDA's success is complemented by BJP's consecutive impressive performances in Delhi, Maharashtra, and Haryana. Strong support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi has seemingly benefited Nitish Kumar's JD(U), which looks to improve its 2020 tally considerably, leading in more than 70 seats.

Meanwhile, Chirag Paswan's LJP(RV) leads in over 20 out of 29 contested seats. In contrast, the RJD and Congress face disappointing outcomes. The potential BJP triumph in a second successive election may fuel desires within the party for a leadership overhaul, though Modi and Amit Shah remain non-committal, highlighting the coalition's reliance on allies like JD(U) and TDP for sustaining power.

