Akhilesh Yadav Calls Out BJP's 'Electoral Conspiracy' Amid Bihar Elections
Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP of deceit in Bihar elections, alleging electoral conspiracy with Special Intensive Revision. Despite claims, early trends show NDA's strong lead, suggesting a decisive win for Nitish Kumar. Yadav vows to thwart BJP in future elections across other states, as NDA benefits from Modi's popularity.
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday, accusing the party of deceit and blaming Bihar's Special Intensive Revision for misleading electoral predictions. He labeled the SIR as an "electoral conspiracy." Yadav asserted that future attempts in states like West Bengal and Tamil Nadu would not succeed.
"The strategy used in Bihar won't work in places like West Bengal or Tamil Nadu anymore," Yadav declared on 'X.' He promised to expose what he termed a conspiracy, as counting indicated a commanding lead for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Bihar elections.
Current trends show the renewed JD(U)-BJP partnership on track for a dominating performance, with Nitish Kumar's NDA securing 189 of the 243 seats. These trends, supported by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's widespread popularity, indicate strong voter support for a longtime governance model and political alignment in Bihar.
