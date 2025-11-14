BBC's Apology to Trump Over Defamatory Documentary

The British Broadcasting Corporation has officially apologised to U.S. President Donald Trump after a controversial documentary aired on its "Panorama" news programme. The documentary, released shortly before the 2024 U.S. presidential election, edited Trump's January 6, 2021 speech, which led to allegations of misrepresentation and defamation.

Commenting on the matter, British culture minister Lisa Nandy acknowledged that the BBC failed to meet its expected high standards. "They've rightly accepted that they didn't meet the highest standards," Nandy stated in an interview with Times Radio. "I think it's also right that they've apologised."

The disputed documentary had spliced together segments of Trump's speech, which reportedly created the false impression that he had incited violence on the day his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. This led Trump's legal team to demand an apology, which the BBC has since issued.