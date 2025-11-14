BJP Sweeps Nuapada Bypoll: A Test of Political Might in Odisha
Jay Dholakia, BJP candidate, leads over 50,000 votes in Nuapada bypolls. After 16 rounds, he secured 78,507 votes. His closest competitor from BJD secured 24,635 votes. The bypoll demonstrates political significance for BJP, marking its first major state contest since forming government. Allegations of voter manipulation and money influence emerged.
In a significant political triumph, BJP candidate Jay Dholakia was leading with over 50,000 votes in the Nuapada assembly bypoll in Odisha, as reported by the Election Commission on Friday.
After 16 rounds of counting, Dholakia amassed 78,507 votes, overshadowing his nearest rival, Snehangini Chhuria of the BJD, who garnered 24,635 votes. Congress's Ghasiram Majhi trailed in third with 24,251 votes.
The bypoll was crucial for the BJP, marking its first electoral challenge since establishing government last year. Allegations of electoral manipulation and financial influence clouded the contest as BJP celebrated its victory with fervor.
