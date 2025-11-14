Left Menu

BJP Sweeps Nuapada Bypoll: A Test of Political Might in Odisha

Jay Dholakia, BJP candidate, leads over 50,000 votes in Nuapada bypolls. After 16 rounds, he secured 78,507 votes. His closest competitor from BJD secured 24,635 votes. The bypoll demonstrates political significance for BJP, marking its first major state contest since forming government. Allegations of voter manipulation and money influence emerged.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nuapada | Updated: 14-11-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 14:09 IST
BJP Sweeps Nuapada Bypoll: A Test of Political Might in Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political triumph, BJP candidate Jay Dholakia was leading with over 50,000 votes in the Nuapada assembly bypoll in Odisha, as reported by the Election Commission on Friday.

After 16 rounds of counting, Dholakia amassed 78,507 votes, overshadowing his nearest rival, Snehangini Chhuria of the BJD, who garnered 24,635 votes. Congress's Ghasiram Majhi trailed in third with 24,251 votes.

The bypoll was crucial for the BJP, marking its first electoral challenge since establishing government last year. Allegations of electoral manipulation and financial influence clouded the contest as BJP celebrated its victory with fervor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress wins Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll in Telangana: Election Officials.

Congress wins Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll in Telangana: Election Officials...

 India
2
Indian Bowlers Wreak Havoc on South Africa at Eden Gardens

Indian Bowlers Wreak Havoc on South Africa at Eden Gardens

 India
3
Mary Millben Criticizes Congress as NDA Edges Towards Resounding Victory in Bihar Polls

Mary Millben Criticizes Congress as NDA Edges Towards Resounding Victory in ...

 United States
4
Global Markets Tumble Amid Fed's Hawkish Stance and AI Concerns

Global Markets Tumble Amid Fed's Hawkish Stance and AI Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025