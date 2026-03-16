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Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat Criticizes Election Commission's Alleged Bias

Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat has accused the Election Commission of India of bias towards the BJP, citing the swift announcement of election dates post PM Modi's projects in West Bengal. Bhagat critiques the government for delaying polling dates, which he believes is strategically advantageous to the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 11:59 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 11:59 IST
Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat Criticizes Election Commission's Alleged Bias
Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a stark critique, Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat lambasted the Election Commission of India for what he perceives as an undue bias favoring the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Pointing to the rapid announcement of the West Bengal election schedule following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's unveiling of development initiatives, Bhagat implicated the Election Commission in 'match-fixing.'

In his discussion with ANI, Bhagat targeted the central government for orchestrating electoral processes in a calculated manner. The Congress MP highlighted the government's advocacy for 'one nation one election,' contrasting it with the staggered schedule for assembly elections in four states, suggesting such delays historically benefit the BJP.

The backdrop to Bhagat's remarks is the Election Commission's recently publicized schedule for the assembly elections spanning West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and Puducherry. According to the itinerary, West Bengal will vote in two phases, Kerala and Assam in one, and results for all regions will be announced on May 4. With various deadlines forthcoming, the end terms differ, with Puducherry extending into June.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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