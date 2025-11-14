AIMIM Puts Blame on RJD and Congress for Splitting Minority Votes in Bihar

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Waris Pathan has accused the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress of fragmenting the minority vote base in Bihar's assembly elections. Pathan rejected allegations suggesting that AIMIM operates as a subsidiary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Pathan underscored the significance of AIMIM's promising performance, as the party leads in several constituencies, calling it a 'huge boost'. He alleged that RJD and Congress ignored AIMIM's willingness to collaborate by requesting only six seats, leading to their failure in both Maharashtra and Bihar.

The AIMIM criticized Mahagathbandhan for strategic missteps, particularly for designating a deputy chief ministerial candidate from a smaller voter demographic, neglecting larger communities. Meanwhile, the NDA leads strongly in Bihar, with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar poised for another landmark victory, thanks to his and PM Modi's enduring popularity.

