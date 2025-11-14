Left Menu

AIMIM Puts Blame on RJD and Congress for Splitting Minority Votes in Bihar

AIMIM leader Waris Pathan criticizes the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress for causing a division in minority votes in Bihar. Pathan dismissed claims of his party being BJP's 'B team' and articulated the AIMIM's aim to secure seven assembly constituencies amid ongoing election results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 14:24 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 14:24 IST
AIMIM Puts Blame on RJD and Congress for Splitting Minority Votes in Bihar
AIMIM National Spokesperson Waris Pathan (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Waris Pathan has accused the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress of fragmenting the minority vote base in Bihar's assembly elections. Pathan rejected allegations suggesting that AIMIM operates as a subsidiary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Pathan underscored the significance of AIMIM's promising performance, as the party leads in several constituencies, calling it a 'huge boost'. He alleged that RJD and Congress ignored AIMIM's willingness to collaborate by requesting only six seats, leading to their failure in both Maharashtra and Bihar.

The AIMIM criticized Mahagathbandhan for strategic missteps, particularly for designating a deputy chief ministerial candidate from a smaller voter demographic, neglecting larger communities. Meanwhile, the NDA leads strongly in Bihar, with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar poised for another landmark victory, thanks to his and PM Modi's enduring popularity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Tumble Amid Fed's Hawkish Stance and AI Concerns

Global Markets Tumble Amid Fed's Hawkish Stance and AI Concerns

 Global
2
India's Investment Climate: A Friendly Growth Frontier

India's Investment Climate: A Friendly Growth Frontier

 Global
3
Tej Pratap's Political Struggles: A Battle for Mahua Seat

Tej Pratap's Political Struggles: A Battle for Mahua Seat

 India
4
Tejashwi Yadav Trailing in High-Stakes Assembly Race

Tejashwi Yadav Trailing in High-Stakes Assembly Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025