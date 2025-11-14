Tejashwi Yadav Trailing in High-Stakes Assembly Race

Tejashwi Yadav, the prominent RJD leader and INDIA bloc's chief ministerial candidate, is currently trailing in a tight battle against BJP's Satish Kumar in Bihar's Raghopur assembly seat, as per Election Commission data.

After the completion of 11 rounds of counting, Yadav accumulated 40,100 votes, falling short to Kumar's 44,929 votes. The competition marks a significant challenge for Yadav, who has held the seat for a decade.

The election underway reflects a tense political environment, with Yadav's supporters alert to any discrepancies during the count, while the NDA is poised for a landslide victory, capturing leads in over 190 seats, indicating a possible record tally for the BJP.

