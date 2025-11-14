Naveen Yadav Clinches Victory in Jubilee Hills By-election

In a decisive win, Congress candidate V Naveen Yadav triumphed in the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election on Friday, surpassing his closest contender, BRS's Maganti Sunitha, by more than 24,000 votes.

Yadav secured a total of 98,988 votes, while the BRS nominee, Sunitha, received 74,259 votes. Meanwhile, BJP's Lankala Deepak Reddy achieved just 17,061 votes, leading to the forfeiture of his security deposit.

The by-election was prompted by the demise of former BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June of this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)