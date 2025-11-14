Naveen Yadav Clinches Victory in Jubilee Hills By-election
Congress candidate V Naveen Yadav emerged victorious in the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election, defeating BRS rival Maganti Sunitha by over 24,000 votes. Yadav received 98,988 votes, while Sunitha garnered 74,259. BJP's Lankala Deepak Reddy secured 17,061 votes, losing his security deposit. The bypoll followed the passing of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath.
In a decisive win, Congress candidate V Naveen Yadav triumphed in the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election on Friday, surpassing his closest contender, BRS's Maganti Sunitha, by more than 24,000 votes.
Yadav secured a total of 98,988 votes, while the BRS nominee, Sunitha, received 74,259 votes. Meanwhile, BJP's Lankala Deepak Reddy achieved just 17,061 votes, leading to the forfeiture of his security deposit.
The by-election was prompted by the demise of former BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June of this year.
