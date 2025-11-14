Left Menu

Naveen Yadav Clinches Victory in Jubilee Hills By-election

Congress candidate V Naveen Yadav emerged victorious in the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election, defeating BRS rival Maganti Sunitha by over 24,000 votes. Yadav received 98,988 votes, while Sunitha garnered 74,259. BJP's Lankala Deepak Reddy secured 17,061 votes, losing his security deposit. The bypoll followed the passing of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-11-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 15:14 IST
Naveen Yadav Clinches Victory in Jubilee Hills By-election
Naveen Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive win, Congress candidate V Naveen Yadav triumphed in the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election on Friday, surpassing his closest contender, BRS's Maganti Sunitha, by more than 24,000 votes.

Yadav secured a total of 98,988 votes, while the BRS nominee, Sunitha, received 74,259 votes. Meanwhile, BJP's Lankala Deepak Reddy achieved just 17,061 votes, leading to the forfeiture of his security deposit.

The by-election was prompted by the demise of former BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June of this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Runaway Helper Nabbed: Crime and Pursuit across Borders

Runaway Helper Nabbed: Crime and Pursuit across Borders

 India
2
Emerging Market Stocks Plummet Amid Hawkish Fed Remarks

Emerging Market Stocks Plummet Amid Hawkish Fed Remarks

 Global
3
Supreme Court Upholds Dismissal of Advert Tax Demand on Cricket Association

Supreme Court Upholds Dismissal of Advert Tax Demand on Cricket Association

India
4
Anil Ambani Summoned by ED: Unraveling the Jaipur Highway Controversy

Anil Ambani Summoned by ED: Unraveling the Jaipur Highway Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025