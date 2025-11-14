Left Menu

Bihar's Political Landscape: BJP Leads NDA Triumph

Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal stated that all parties in the NDA are equally important, as the alliance leads in 206 of 243 constituencies in Bihar's assembly elections. The BJP continues to surpass the JD(U), showcasing public support for Modi's and Nitish Kumar's development efforts.

The Bihar political scene is abuzz with excitement as the NDA coalition, with the BJP at the helm, dominates the assembly elections. According to Bihar BJP president Dilip Jaiswal, all parties are considered equal within the alliance, despite the BJP's leading performance.

This victory is seen as a testament to the robust development model championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, which Jaiswal believes has gained overwhelming public endorsement. The BJP has taken the lead in 95 of the seats it contested, outperforming its ally JD(U).

Despite speculations about the potential for a BJP chief minister, Jaiswal emphasizes the importance of unity within the NDA, underlining the people's mandate as the ultimate deciding factor. The coalition continues to focus on collective governance and development for Bihar's future.

