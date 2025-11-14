Swiss-U.S. Tariff Talks: A Misunderstanding Cleared?
Switzerland and the United States are negotiating a potential reduction in tariffs on Swiss exports, according to Richemont Chairman Johann Rupert. The talks, which aim to address a 'misunderstanding', may result in reducing tariffs from 39% to 15%. Despite positive signs, finalization may take months.
Switzerland and the United States are in discussions to potentially reduce the hefty 39% tariffs on Swiss exports, according to Richemont Chairman Johann Rupert. Speaking after meeting with President Donald Trump, Rupert indicated the tariffs might stem from a 'misunderstanding' that should soon be resolved.
Swiss Economy Minister Guy Parmelin met with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in Washington to address the tariff issue. Although specifics of the talks were not disclosed, Parmelin suggested that much had been clarified, with further communications expected once all details are clear.
Despite optimism from Swiss sources about a potential deal lowering tariffs to 15%, some business figures remain cautious about the timeline. The impact of these tariffs has been significant on Swiss exports, seeing a 14% drop to the U.S. recently, as the industry braces for potential economic stabilization following a successful deal.
ALSO READ
India-Russia Trade Talks Pave Way for $100 Billion Goal by 2030
Promising Progress: U.S.-Swiss Trade Talks Aim for Tariff Reductions
Canada and India Revive Trade Talks with New Strategies
Trump's Trade Talks: Shifting Tides in Food Tariffs
India-New Zealand Trade Talks Near Conclusion: A New Era of Bilateral Commerce