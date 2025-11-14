JD(U) Sweeps Bihar Elections with Impressive Victories

The JD(U) has made significant inroads in the Bihar elections, capturing five seats, including the high-profile Mokama, while also leading in 79 other constituencies, as confirmed by the Election Commission.

In a competitive scene, former Bihar minister Rana Randhir of the BJP held onto the Madhuban seat, marking his third consecutive victory, with a majority of 5,492 votes. Meanwhile, Raju Kumar Singh of the BJP emerged victorious in Sahebganj by a margin of 13,522 votes, with the party leading in 91 other seats.

Prominent JD(U) victories included Anant Kumar Singh's win in Mokama by 28,206 votes, despite legal challenges. Maheshwar Hazari and other JD(U) candidates also secured impressive margins, bolstering the party's influence across various constituencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)