Left Menu

JD(U) Sweeps Bihar Elections with Impressive Victories

JD(U) secured five seats, including Mokama, with significant leads in other areas of Bihar. BJP retained key seats, showcasing strong performances. Notably, JD(U) candidates, including Anant Kumar Singh, achieved significant victories, reinforcing the party's pivotal position in the Bihar political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-11-2025 16:26 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 16:26 IST
JD(U) Sweeps Bihar Elections with Impressive Victories
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The JD(U) has made significant inroads in the Bihar elections, capturing five seats, including the high-profile Mokama, while also leading in 79 other constituencies, as confirmed by the Election Commission.

In a competitive scene, former Bihar minister Rana Randhir of the BJP held onto the Madhuban seat, marking his third consecutive victory, with a majority of 5,492 votes. Meanwhile, Raju Kumar Singh of the BJP emerged victorious in Sahebganj by a margin of 13,522 votes, with the party leading in 91 other seats.

Prominent JD(U) victories included Anant Kumar Singh's win in Mokama by 28,206 votes, despite legal challenges. Maheshwar Hazari and other JD(U) candidates also secured impressive margins, bolstering the party's influence across various constituencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Acharya Pramod Krishnam Applauds NDA's Bihar Triumph, Criticizes Rahul Gandhi

Acharya Pramod Krishnam Applauds NDA's Bihar Triumph, Criticizes Rahul Gandh...

 India
2
Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Approves Major Reforms and Resolutions

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Approves Major Reforms and Resolutions

 India
3
Renewed Clashes Threaten Stability in Syria's Sweida Province

Renewed Clashes Threaten Stability in Syria's Sweida Province

 Syria
4
Triumph over Tragedy: Missing Mumbai Girl Found in Varanasi

Triumph over Tragedy: Missing Mumbai Girl Found in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025