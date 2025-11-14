Left Menu

BJP Celebrations in Kerala Mark Bihar Election Success

BJP workers in Kerala celebrated their party's victory in the Bihar assembly elections with sweets and fireworks. Party leaders emphasized replicating this success in Kerala’s upcoming local body elections. Social media highlighted Congress's defeat, while calls were made for Kerala to learn from Bihar's example.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 14-11-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 16:28 IST
BJP Celebrations in Kerala Mark Bihar Election Success
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP workers erupted in celebrations across Kerala following their party's victory in the Bihar assembly elections, organizing events at state and district headquarters. Leaders, including state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, distributed sweets and expressed desires to mirror this success in Kerala's upcoming local elections.

Amidst the celebrations, Chandrasekhar used his Facebook account to laud Bihar voters for endorsing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and rejecting the dynastic politics of Congress and RJD. The BJP's social media accounts echoed this sentiment, ridiculing Congress and Rahul Gandhi over their electoral loss.

Former minister V Muraleedharan noted the enthusiastic participation of women voters in Bihar, reflecting trust in the BJP. Former state president K Surendran highlighted the election's anti-corruption message, urging Kerala to heed this example. Meanwhile, Kerala's CPI(M) and Left remained silent, with Education Minister V Sivankutty critiquing Congress's political influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Acharya Pramod Krishnam Applauds NDA's Bihar Triumph, Criticizes Rahul Gandhi

Acharya Pramod Krishnam Applauds NDA's Bihar Triumph, Criticizes Rahul Gandh...

 India
2
Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Approves Major Reforms and Resolutions

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Approves Major Reforms and Resolutions

 India
3
Renewed Clashes Threaten Stability in Syria's Sweida Province

Renewed Clashes Threaten Stability in Syria's Sweida Province

 Syria
4
Triumph over Tragedy: Missing Mumbai Girl Found in Varanasi

Triumph over Tragedy: Missing Mumbai Girl Found in Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025