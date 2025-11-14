BJP Celebrations in Kerala Mark Bihar Election Success
BJP workers in Kerala celebrated their party's victory in the Bihar assembly elections with sweets and fireworks. Party leaders emphasized replicating this success in Kerala’s upcoming local body elections. Social media highlighted Congress's defeat, while calls were made for Kerala to learn from Bihar's example.
BJP workers erupted in celebrations across Kerala following their party's victory in the Bihar assembly elections, organizing events at state and district headquarters. Leaders, including state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, distributed sweets and expressed desires to mirror this success in Kerala's upcoming local elections.
Amidst the celebrations, Chandrasekhar used his Facebook account to laud Bihar voters for endorsing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and rejecting the dynastic politics of Congress and RJD. The BJP's social media accounts echoed this sentiment, ridiculing Congress and Rahul Gandhi over their electoral loss.
Former minister V Muraleedharan noted the enthusiastic participation of women voters in Bihar, reflecting trust in the BJP. Former state president K Surendran highlighted the election's anti-corruption message, urging Kerala to heed this example. Meanwhile, Kerala's CPI(M) and Left remained silent, with Education Minister V Sivankutty critiquing Congress's political influence.
