Ecuador Votes on Foreign Military Base Return Amid Crime Surge
Ecuadorians face a pivotal vote on whether to allow foreign military bases back in the country, as President Daniel Noboa considers them crucial in fighting organized crime. The nation, dealing with increasing drug-related violence, also debates rewriting its constitution to enhance international crime-fighting partnerships.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 16:35 IST
On Sunday, Ecuadorians will vote on a critical decision: whether to allow the comeback of foreign military bases, a move President Daniel Noboa believes essential for combating organized crime.
Once deemed one of the safer Latin American countries, Ecuador has become a significant drug transit corridor, leading to a security crisis and economic challenges.
The decision also comes alongside a proposal to convene a constitutional assembly for revisions reflective of the country's shifting realities, with international cooperation in tackling crime at the forefront.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Enforcement Directorate Cracks Down on Major Drug Trafficking Ring
U.S. Strikes Target Drug Trafficking Boats, Sparking Controversy
Saudi Arabia Poised to Renew Economic Ties with Lebanon Amid Drug Trafficking Progress
Drug Trafficking: A Looming Threat to National Security
Battlefront at the Border: Combating Drug Trafficking in Northeast India