Ecuador Votes on Foreign Military Base Return Amid Crime Surge

On Sunday, Ecuadorians will vote on a critical decision: whether to allow the comeback of foreign military bases, a move President Daniel Noboa believes essential for combating organized crime.

Once deemed one of the safer Latin American countries, Ecuador has become a significant drug transit corridor, leading to a security crisis and economic challenges.

The decision also comes alongside a proposal to convene a constitutional assembly for revisions reflective of the country's shifting realities, with international cooperation in tackling crime at the forefront.

