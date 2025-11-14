Left Menu

Ecuador Votes on Foreign Military Base Return Amid Crime Surge

Ecuadorians face a pivotal vote on whether to allow foreign military bases back in the country, as President Daniel Noboa considers them crucial in fighting organized crime. The nation, dealing with increasing drug-related violence, also debates rewriting its constitution to enhance international crime-fighting partnerships.

On Sunday, Ecuadorians will vote on a critical decision: whether to allow the comeback of foreign military bases, a move President Daniel Noboa believes essential for combating organized crime.

Once deemed one of the safer Latin American countries, Ecuador has become a significant drug transit corridor, leading to a security crisis and economic challenges.

The decision also comes alongside a proposal to convene a constitutional assembly for revisions reflective of the country's shifting realities, with international cooperation in tackling crime at the forefront.

