Congress Clinches Jubilee Hills Victory Amidst Mixed Poll Results

In a significant political development, Congress secured a notable win in the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election on Wednesday, as candidate Naveen Yadav emerged victorious over BRS's Maganti Sunitha Gopinath by a margin of 24,658 votes. This win bolstered Congress's standing in the Telangana Assembly, with Yadav amassing 98,988 votes compared to Gopinath's 74,259.

The victory was officially announced by Returning Officer P. Sairam in the presence of the District Election Officer, solidifying Yadav's triumph as the Victory Confirmation Certificate was presented to him. The Jubilee Hills constituency was one of eight to hold bypolls on November 11, with results declared along with Bihar's assembly election where Congress faced setbacks, leading in only two of the 61 seats as initial trends indicated.

The by-election in Jubilee Hills was necessitated by the passing of sitting MLA and BRS leader, Maganti Gopinath. Meanwhile, in Budgam, PDP's Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi won against National Conference's Aga Syed Mahmood Al-Mosavi. In another by-election, BJP's Devyani Raina claimed victory over the National Conference's Harsh Dev Singh in Nagrota. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha looked to fortify its position, with its candidate Somesh Chandra Soren leading the race against Babu Lal Soren.

Elsewhere, Mizoram's Dampa bypolls saw Dr. R. Lalthangliana of the Mizo National Front narrowly defeat Zoram People's Movement's Vanlalsailova. In Odisha, the Biju Janata Dal suffered a setback in Nuapada with Snehangini Chhuria trailing third behind BJP's Jay Dholakia and Congress's Ghasi Ram Manjhi. Punjab's Tarn Taran assembly saw Aam Aadmi Party's Harmeet Singh Sandhu besting Shiromani Akali Dal's Sukhwinder Kaur. In Rajasthan's Anta constituency, Congress's Pramod Jain 'Bhaiya' emerged victorious over BJP's Morpal Suman.

Amidst these regional outcomes, Bihar's political scenario projected Nitish Kumar for a fifth term as Chief Minister, given the NDA's apparent lead in more than 200 seats, confirmed by recent trends from the Election Commission. (ANI)

