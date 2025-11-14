NDA's Triumphant Bihar Victory: A Testament to Good Governance

In a significant political development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the NDA's noteworthy victory in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, attributing it to the coalition's focus on good governance, development, public welfare, and social justice. Modi expressed gratitude toward the people of Bihar for their overwhelming support, promising renewed efforts for the state's advancement.

Reflecting on the electorate's decision, Modi noted that the Bihar public backed the NDA due to its proven track record and progressive vision. He extended congratulations to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and key allies, emphasizing the collective achievement following their comprehensive electoral mandate.

Modi also acknowledged the relentless endeavors of NDA workers who advocated for the party's agenda while counteracting opposition narratives. He pointed out that future initiatives would prioritize infrastructure development, cultural enhancement, and empowering Bihar's youth and women, fostering opportunities for a prosperous future.

According to the Election Commission of India, the NDA has exceeded the majority threshold, leading in 197 out of 243 seats. The resounding support is in part due to significant performances by BJP and JD(U), and robust backing from allies like LJP(RV) and Rashtriya Lok Samata Party. Notably, voter turnout was historically high at 67.13%, with women voters surpassing men in participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)