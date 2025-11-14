Majority of Candidates Forfeit Deposits in Jammu and Kashmir Bypolls
The bypolls results for two assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir revealed that 23 out of 27 candidates, including the ruling National Conference candidate from Nagrota, forfeited their deposits. In Nagrota, 8 of 10 candidates lost deposits, while in Budgam, 15 out of 17 candidates faced the same fate. NOTA surprisingly gathered more votes than several candidates in these constituencies.
In a surprising turn of events, most candidates in the recently concluded bypolls for two assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir have forfeited their deposits, showcasing an unexpected election outcome. The results revealed a significant setback for the ruling National Conference's candidate in the Nagrota segment.
Shamim Begum, the candidate representing the ruling party in the Nagrota assembly seat, failed to secure the requisite percentage of votes, resulting in her losing the deposit. Out of the 10 candidates in Nagrota, eight met the same fate, underlining the electorate's unexpected voting pattern.
Meanwhile, in the Budgam constituency, a staggering 15 out of 17 candidates forfeited their deposits as NOTA options gained more traction, securing more votes than several candidates. These surprising developments highlight the complexities and changing dynamics in the region's political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
