In a surprising turn of events, most candidates in the recently concluded bypolls for two assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir have forfeited their deposits, showcasing an unexpected election outcome. The results revealed a significant setback for the ruling National Conference's candidate in the Nagrota segment.

Shamim Begum, the candidate representing the ruling party in the Nagrota assembly seat, failed to secure the requisite percentage of votes, resulting in her losing the deposit. Out of the 10 candidates in Nagrota, eight met the same fate, underlining the electorate's unexpected voting pattern.

Meanwhile, in the Budgam constituency, a staggering 15 out of 17 candidates forfeited their deposits as NOTA options gained more traction, securing more votes than several candidates. These surprising developments highlight the complexities and changing dynamics in the region's political landscape.

