Clampdown on VPN Use: Strengthening Security in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam District
In Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir, police registered FIRs against 11 individuals for using VPNs against prohibitory orders. Authorities cited security concerns and targeted those with potential terrorist links. Actions focus on maintaining law and order by minimizing misuse of digital platforms through systematic monitoring and security measures.
- Country:
- India
Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district have taken decisive action against unauthorized VPN use, registering two FIRs and initiating security measures against eleven individuals, according to an official statement on Saturday. The police department aims to curb potential security risks associated with these virtual pathways.
A spokesperson noted that the initiative seeks to uphold law and order while preventing digital platform abuse in the region. Following the district administration's ban on VPN usage, systematic monitoring led to the identification of 24 violators between December 29 and January 2.
While FIRs were lodged against those with suspected terrorist backgrounds, security proceedings were also enacted against individuals aged 18 to 40 for non-compliance with the prohibitory orders. These individuals faced legal bindings under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita before being released under warning.
ALSO READ
Thrills and Triumphs at Thachankurichi's First Jallikattu of the Year
Security Forces Strike Decisive Blow in Chhattisgarh: 14 Maoists Neutralized
NCC: Building a Resilient Force of First Responders and Cyber Warriors
SGPC President Slams AAP Government Over Missing 'Saroops' FIR
Rising Tide: The Alarming Surge of Drug Addiction in Kashmir Valley