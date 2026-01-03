Clampdown on VPN Use: Strengthening Security in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam District

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district have taken decisive action against unauthorized VPN use, registering two FIRs and initiating security measures against eleven individuals, according to an official statement on Saturday. The police department aims to curb potential security risks associated with these virtual pathways.

A spokesperson noted that the initiative seeks to uphold law and order while preventing digital platform abuse in the region. Following the district administration's ban on VPN usage, systematic monitoring led to the identification of 24 violators between December 29 and January 2.

While FIRs were lodged against those with suspected terrorist backgrounds, security proceedings were also enacted against individuals aged 18 to 40 for non-compliance with the prohibitory orders. These individuals faced legal bindings under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita before being released under warning.