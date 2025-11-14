Cash Incentives Sway Bihar Polls: VIP and Sahani Assess Defeat

Mukesh Sahani, founder of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), attributed his party's defeat in the Bihar assembly elections to the NDA's strategic cash incentives aimed at women voters. Despite being projected as the deputy chief ministerial candidate for the INDIA bloc, the VIP failed to secure any of the 12 seats it contested.

Speaking to PTI Video following the party's electoral wipeout, Sahani maintained that the vote reflected the public's sentiment rather than a flaw within VIP's organizational capabilities. He acknowledged the NDA's effective promise of financial assistance to women, particularly through the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana announced by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The program, which entices financial independence for women, has already credited Rs 10,000 to the bank accounts of over 1.21 crore women involved with the JEEViKA self-help group. Sahani remarked that this strategy shifted the voter base's support, affecting the INDIA bloc's performance. He pledged that VIP will continue to advocate for full compensation under the scheme.

