RedBird Capital Retracts Telegraph Bid: A Media Shake-Up

RedBird Capital Partners has pulled back from its $671.05 million bid for Telegraph Media Group, known for publishing Daily and Sunday Telegraph. A Sky News report cited this development, although Reuters has yet to confirm the details.

Updated: 14-11-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 18:18 IST
In a surprising move, private investment firm RedBird Capital Partners has withdrawn its substantial offer for the Telegraph Media Group, valued at 500 million pounds, equivalent to $671.05 million.

The Telegraph Media Group, which publishes the widely-read Daily and Sunday Telegraph, now faces uncertainty following this decision. Details on why the bid was retracted remain unclear.

The information was disclosed by a Sky News reporter on social media platform X, although Reuters has not yet verified the report's authenticity. The decision marks a significant moment in the UK media landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

