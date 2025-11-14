Left Menu

EU Strengthens Defense Against Hybrid Threats: A United Front

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas reiterated the EU's commitment to combat hybrid threats. After a meeting in Berlin with key defense ministers, she emphasized the importance of not accepting hybrid threats as routine. The EU plans to enhance military mobility with pooled resources and expedited permits.

The European Union plans to bolster its defenses against hybrid threats, reaffirmed by EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Friday.

Amid discussions in Berlin with defense ministers from Germany, France, Italy, Britain, and Poland, Kallas stressed that hybrid threats should not become 'the new normal.' The EU aims to take a proactive stance against these challenges.

The European Commission's military mobility strategy will focus on consolidating transport assets among member states and streamlining permit processes to enhance readiness and response capabilities.

