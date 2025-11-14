NDA's Landslide Victory in Bihar Celebrated by Arunachal CM
Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu expressed joy over the NDA's significant win in the Bihar elections, highlighting people's trust in PM Narendra Modi's leadership. He thanked BJP and NDA workers for their hard work and acknowledged Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's leadership in the state's developmental journey.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 14-11-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 18:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu, expressed delight on Friday following the NDA's sweeping victory in the Bihar Assembly elections.
Expressing his congratulations, Khandu praised the people of Bihar for their remarkable electoral choice, citing it as a decisive mandate reflecting trust in governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.
Khandu extended heartfelt gratitude to BJP and NDA workers for their relentless efforts, while also acknowledging Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for his leadership in advancing the state's development, emphasizing collaborative efforts towards sustained growth.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bihar verdict a clear message in favour of double engine governance and CM Nitish Kumar's good governance: BJP chief Nadda.
Bihar's Historic Assembly Poll Triumph: Nitish Kumar's Gratitude Message
Bihar's people expressed confidence in our govt by giving us clear mandate; I bow to all esteemed voters: CM Nitish Kumar on NDA's victory.
Nitish Kumar: The Unyielding Leader of Bihar
Unexpected Triumph: Nitish Kumar Secures Landslide Victory in Bihar