NDA's Landslide Victory in Bihar Celebrated by Arunachal CM

Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu, expressed delight on Friday following the NDA's sweeping victory in the Bihar Assembly elections.

Expressing his congratulations, Khandu praised the people of Bihar for their remarkable electoral choice, citing it as a decisive mandate reflecting trust in governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Khandu extended heartfelt gratitude to BJP and NDA workers for their relentless efforts, while also acknowledging Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for his leadership in advancing the state's development, emphasizing collaborative efforts towards sustained growth.

