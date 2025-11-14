Congress Unyielding: Karra Blasts EC, Vows to Intensify 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod' Campaign

The Congress in Jammu and Kashmir has voiced strong opposition to recent election outcomes, citing public dissatisfaction and questioning the election commission's impartiality. Tariq Hameed Karra, the Jammu and Kashmir Congress president, accused the Chief Election Commissioner of partisanship favoring the BJP in the Bihar election.

Karra labeled the Bihar election as 'open poll rigging' and criticized unfulfilled promises across the regions. Despite setbacks, the Congress remains resilient, pledging to intensify the 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod' campaign led by Rahul Gandhi for electoral justice.

Furthermore, Karra emphasized the necessity of restoring Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, describing various grassroots initiatives aimed at rallying public support. He highlighted ongoing campaigns as part of a broader attempt to counter the downgrade and degradation of Jammu and Kashmir's political status by the central government.