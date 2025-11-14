Empowered Voices: Women Voters Propel NDA to Victory in Bihar
In Bihar's assembly elections, women emerged as influential voters, outnumbering men's turnout significantly and contributing to the NDA's victory. Their support stemmed from tangible benefits offered by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's policies, such as prohibition and financial aid, which appealed across caste lines.
In a remarkable display of electoral influence, women voters in Bihar have played a pivotal role in the NDA's decisive assembly election victory. According to the Election Commission, women surpassed men's turnout by 14 percentage points in seven districts, contributing significantly to the ruling coalition's success.
Amid celebrations, women across the state were seen singing, dancing, and embracing the victory with 'gulal'. Many credited Nitish Kumar's administration, highlighting his policies on ration, infrastructure, and prohibition, as vital factors that swayed their votes towards the NDA.
The election marked a historic voter turnout of 67.13 percent, with women's participation reaching 71.78 percent. In caste-politics-dominated Bihar, women's unified support became a powerful force, impacting the political landscape substantially.
