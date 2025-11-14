Left Menu

Empowered Voices: Women Voters Propel NDA to Victory in Bihar

In Bihar's assembly elections, women emerged as influential voters, outnumbering men's turnout significantly and contributing to the NDA's victory. Their support stemmed from tangible benefits offered by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's policies, such as prohibition and financial aid, which appealed across caste lines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-11-2025 19:57 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 19:57 IST
Empowered Voices: Women Voters Propel NDA to Victory in Bihar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable display of electoral influence, women voters in Bihar have played a pivotal role in the NDA's decisive assembly election victory. According to the Election Commission, women surpassed men's turnout by 14 percentage points in seven districts, contributing significantly to the ruling coalition's success.

Amid celebrations, women across the state were seen singing, dancing, and embracing the victory with 'gulal'. Many credited Nitish Kumar's administration, highlighting his policies on ration, infrastructure, and prohibition, as vital factors that swayed their votes towards the NDA.

The election marked a historic voter turnout of 67.13 percent, with women's participation reaching 71.78 percent. In caste-politics-dominated Bihar, women's unified support became a powerful force, impacting the political landscape substantially.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NDA Triumphs in Bihar Assembly Elections with Dominant Win

NDA Triumphs in Bihar Assembly Elections with Dominant Win

 India
2
NDA's Resounding Victory in Bihar: A Mandate for Development

NDA's Resounding Victory in Bihar: A Mandate for Development

 India
3
Vijay Kumar Sinha Secures Landslide Victory in Lakhisarai

Vijay Kumar Sinha Secures Landslide Victory in Lakhisarai

 India
4
Global Markets React: Swiss Franc Surges as Investors Seek Safe Havens Amid Stock Selloff

Global Markets React: Swiss Franc Surges as Investors Seek Safe Havens Amid ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025