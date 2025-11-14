Left Menu

U.S. Tariff Cuts on Swiss Goods: A Step Toward Economic Stabilization

The United States is set to reduce tariffs on Swiss imports from 39% to 15% as part of a new trade agreement. The deal, which aims to mend U.S.-Swiss trade relations, follows discussions between trade representatives. Swiss exports dropped significantly due to previous tariffs, impacting their economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 20:06 IST
U.S. Tariff Cuts on Swiss Goods: A Step Toward Economic Stabilization
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States and Switzerland are on the brink of sealing a new trade deal aimed at reducing U.S. tariffs on Swiss imports from a burdensome 39 percent to a more manageable 15 percent, Swiss officials announced on Friday. U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer confirmed that an agreement had been tentatively reached, with further details expected shortly.

The Swiss government scheduled a press conference for 1600 GMT to elaborate on the agreement. Richemont's Johann Rupert, who met with President Donald Trump alongside Swiss corporate leaders, attributed past tariff tensions to a 'misunderstanding.' He expressed optimism that the issue would soon be resolved.

Back from negotiations in Washington, Economy Minister Guy Parmelin described talks as 'very positive.' This initiative is seen as crucial for stabilizing Swiss exports to the United States, which had plummeted under the high tariff regime, with technology and manufacturing sectors being hit hardest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NDA Triumphs in Bihar Assembly Elections with Dominant Win

NDA Triumphs in Bihar Assembly Elections with Dominant Win

 India
2
NDA's Resounding Victory in Bihar: A Mandate for Development

NDA's Resounding Victory in Bihar: A Mandate for Development

 India
3
Vijay Kumar Sinha Secures Landslide Victory in Lakhisarai

Vijay Kumar Sinha Secures Landslide Victory in Lakhisarai

 India
4
Global Markets React: Swiss Franc Surges as Investors Seek Safe Havens Amid Stock Selloff

Global Markets React: Swiss Franc Surges as Investors Seek Safe Havens Amid ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025