Tarn Taran Bypoll: AAP Triumph or Punjab Police's Win?

The Tarn Taran Assembly by-election has become a source of contention following AAP candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu's victory. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal launched a vehement criticism against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party, suggesting sarcastically that it was a triumph for Punjab Police rather than the governing party.

In the election aftermath, Badal expressed his skepticism on social media, praising several Punjab Police officials for allegedly ensuring Sandhu's win. He questioned the integrity of the election, expressing, "God save democracy!" despite AAP celebrating a win by a margin of 12,091 votes in the Tarn Taran bypoll.

Amidst political spars, AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann lauded the victory, attributing it to the party's effective governance. They affirmed their commitment to the promises made to Tarn Taran residents during the by-election campaign, emphasizing the role of people's preferences towards 'politics of work'.