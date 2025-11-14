Bihar Assembly Elections: A New Era of Peaceful Polls

In an unprecedented development, the Bihar assembly elections have concluded without any reports of voting day violence or the need for re-polling, marking a historic shift in the state's electoral landscape.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the peaceful process, noting the absence of booth capturing and violence. The transformation from past elections, characterized by disorder and malpractice, signifies a new era.

This election saw a remarkable voter turnout of 66.91%, the highest since 1951, with a record participation of female voters. Historically, Bihar's elections suffered from violence, including 63 deaths in 1985 and 87 in 1990. The state's successful election is a triumph for democracy.