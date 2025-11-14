Left Menu

Jan Suraaj Party's Electoral Debacle: A Post-Mortem

Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party, a potential game-changer in the Bihar elections, failed to secure a single seat in the 243-member assembly. Despite a high-pitched campaign, most candidates lost their deposits, highlighting a significant disconnect with voters and underscoring Kishor's decision not to contest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-11-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 21:26 IST
Jan Suraaj Party's Electoral Debacle: A Post-Mortem
  • Country:
  • India

The Jan Suraaj Party (JSP), founded by Prashant Kishor and initially seen as a game-changer in the Bihar elections, underperformed dramatically. Despite participating in 238 out of 243 assembly seats, the party failed to win any, with most candidates forfeiting their deposits.

JSP candidates largely secured less than 10% of the votes, with notable exceptions being Naveen Kumar Singh and YouTuber Tripurari Kumar Tiwary, who each secured second place in their respective constituencies. This outcome came despite a vibrant campaign that emphasized critical issues like unemployment and industrial shortfall.

Political analysts suggest that Kishor's choice to refrain from directly contesting might have contributed to the party's lackluster performance. JSP leaders, acknowledging their failure to connect with the electorate, plan a thorough review to strategize future political activities in Bihar.

TRENDING

1
Slovenia Triumphs Over Netherlands in Thrilling Billie Jean King Cup Playoff

Slovenia Triumphs Over Netherlands in Thrilling Billie Jean King Cup Playoff

 Global
2
Semiconductor Showdown: Sino-Dutch Tensions Over Nexperia Seizure

Semiconductor Showdown: Sino-Dutch Tensions Over Nexperia Seizure

 Global
3
Mangal Pandey Secures Victory in Siwan, BJP Shines in Bihar Assembly Elections

Mangal Pandey Secures Victory in Siwan, BJP Shines in Bihar Assembly Electio...

 India
4
Breaking Records and Making Waves: Highlights from the Sports World

Breaking Records and Making Waves: Highlights from the Sports World

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025