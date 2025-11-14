TMC Counters Modi: A Battle for Bengal's Political Future

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) launched a staunch rebuttal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claim that the BJP's significant victory in Bihar has set the stage to end what he termed as 'jungle raj' in West Bengal. Dismissing Modi's remarks as 'pure illusion,' the TMC asserted that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is on course to win a substantial majority in the 2026 state elections.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh criticized Modi's statement that 'just as the Ganga flows from Bihar to Bengal, the BJP's victory will flow there too,' describing it as a 'poor understanding of Bengal's political chemistry.' Ghosh emphasized that the people of Bengal have consistently rejected the BJP's divisive politics, likening their conquest dreams to 'a tortoise wanting to lie on its back.'

Ghosh argued against the 'jungle raj' narrative, stating that such conditions existed during the Left's rule. He pointed to safer state statistics and referenced incidents in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh to reinforce his point. Ghosh confidently declared that the TMC gained more seats in previous elections and projected that Banerjee would continue as chief minister after the 2026 polls with a greater mandate.