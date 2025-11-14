RJD's Ranvijay Sahu Clinches Morwa Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections
RJD candidate Ranvijay Sahu emerged victorious in the Morwa seat during the Bihar assembly elections by defeating JD(U)'s Vidya Sagar Singh Nishad with a margin of 8,671 votes. Karpoori Thakur's granddaughter, Jagriti, who ran on a Jan Suraaj Party ticket, finished fourth, securing only 4,131 votes.
The race saw Karpoori Thakur's granddaughter, Jagriti, participating as a Jan Suraaj Party candidate, but she only managed to secure the fourth spot with 4,131 votes. Karpoori Thakur, a revered socialist figure and Bharat Ratna awardee, had served as Bihar's chief minister twice.
RJD's Sahu amassed a total of 77,770 votes, with the JD(U) nominee garnering 69,099 votes. Meanwhile, an independent candidate, Abhay Kumar, took the third position with 30,046 votes.
