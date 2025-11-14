RJD's Ranvijay Sahu Clinches Morwa Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections

Ranvijay Sahu of the RJD has secured a significant win in the Morwa constituency of the Bihar assembly elections, as per the Election Commission's announcement. He defeated his closest competitor, JD(U)'s Vidya Sagar Singh Nishad, by a margin of 8,671 votes.

The race saw Karpoori Thakur's granddaughter, Jagriti, participating as a Jan Suraaj Party candidate, but she only managed to secure the fourth spot with 4,131 votes. Karpoori Thakur, a revered socialist figure and Bharat Ratna awardee, had served as Bihar's chief minister twice.

RJD's Sahu amassed a total of 77,770 votes, with the JD(U) nominee garnering 69,099 votes. Meanwhile, an independent candidate, Abhay Kumar, took the third position with 30,046 votes.

