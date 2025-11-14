Jai Ram Thakur Criticizes Congress Post-NDA Bihar Triumph

Following the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) triumphant performance in the Bihar Assembly elections, former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition, Jai Ram Thakur, has launched a fierce critique of the Congress party. Speaking from Shimla, Thakur extended congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda, and Home Minister Amit Shah.

"I wholeheartedly congratulate Prime Minister Modi, President Nadda, and Minister Shah on this decisive victory, which underscores the growing faith in Modi's leadership," Thakur stated. Highlighting the high voter turnout, he emphasized the electorate's clear endorsement of the NDA, marking it as a moment of immense joy for the party.

Thakur lambasted the opposition's campaign strategy, accusing Rahul Gandhi of habitual blame diversion during electoral defeats. He also criticized the Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government's actions, such as delaying local elections and celebrating when focus should be on disaster relief and development. Thakur questioned the government's priorities, especially after the recent natural disaster in Mandi.

