Bihar Assembly Elections: NDA Secures Massive Victory

The ruling NDA alliance achieved a dominant victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, capturing 183 out of 243 seats. The BJP emerged as the largest party, while allies JD(U) and LJP (Ram Vilas) made significant gains. The INDIA bloc struggled, winning only 32 seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 14-11-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 21:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has swept the Bihar Assembly elections, clinching 183 seats out of 243, according to the latest results from the Election Commission. This triumph ensures a three-fourth majority for the alliance.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the election's biggest winner, securing 83 seats and maintaining a lead in six other constituencies. The Janata Dal (United), led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, won 75 seats, with an advantage in 10 more areas. Additionally, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), under Union minister Chirag Paswan, claimed 17 seats and was advancing in two others.

Meanwhile, prominent opposition figures, including RJD's Tejashwi Yadav and CPI(ML) Liberation's Sandeep Saurav, were victorious, but the INDIA bloc as a whole managed to secure only 32 seats. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) won 23, while Congress, CPI(ML) Liberation, and CPI(M) secured minimal representation. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) led by Asaduddin Owaisi managed five seats. As the political landscape shifts in Bihar, the NDA's decisive win marks a significant moment in regional politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

