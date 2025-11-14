Bihar Verdict Sparks Employment Debate as NDA Triumphs

The recent high-stakes Bihar Assembly elections concluded with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) surpassing the majority mark, securing a resounding victory. Independent MP from Purnea, Pappu Yadav, raised pertinent questions regarding the priority of employment in the political agenda, emphasizing the diverging views within the coalition.

In an exclusive conversation with ANI, Yadav expressed skepticism on whether the people's mandate truly focuses on employment, casting doubt on the coalition's unified stance. "Will the issue of employment remain now? Was this the mandate of the people?" Yadav inquired, highlighting the perceived disconnect between Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the BJP.

While the NDA secured 185 seats, officially forming the government, the Mahagathbandhan trailed with only 26. Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded the election process, noting the unprecedented voter turnout and newfound trust in the Election Commission. Modi pointed out the remarkable shift from previous election tensions, with citizens now voting enthusiastically and fearlessly.

(With inputs from agencies.)