NDA's Historic Bihar Victory Heralds 'Golden Years' Under Modi's Leadership

In a triumphant acknowledgment of the National Democratic Alliance's decisive win in the Bihar Assembly elections, Union Minister Piyush Goyal praised the outcome as 'historic'. Goyal emphasized that the victory underscores a robust endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, predicting prosperous times for Bihar's development trajectory.

Goyal, speaking to ANI in Visakhapatnam, stated, 'Under PM Modi's leadership, NDA has achieved a monumental victory in Bihar. This reflects the voice of the people who have opted for progress and effective governance. I am optimistic that the forthcoming years will indeed be golden for Bihar.'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing jubilant BJP supporters, introduced a new 'MY formula', highlighting the critical support of women and youth—demographics instrumental in the NDA's success. Modi criticized past reliance on divisive strategies and heralded the coalition's focus on inclusivity and future-oriented governance.

The BJP-JD(U) alliance's strategic cohesion, combining Modi's national popularity with Nitish Kumar's regional influence, fundamentally reshaped this election's landscape. The collaborative agenda prioritized social welfare, infrastructure development, and stability, resonating with voters and contributing to the coalition's electoral momentum.

Meanwhile, Bihar achieved a record turnout of 67.13%, the highest since 1951, with a noteworthy surge in female voter participation at 71.6% compared to 62.8% for males, according to ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)