NDA Triumphs in Bihar: A Political Earthquake

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) achieved a resounding victory in the Bihar elections, underscoring Prime Minister Narendra Modi's enduring popularity and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's continued relevance.

With the BJP emerging as the single largest party, the alliance claimed a stunning three-fourths majority, achieving an 85% strike rate in contested seats. Their victory demonstrated effective navigation of Bihar's complex caste dynamics and the successful execution of targeted welfare programs.

Celebrations erupted as the opposition Mahagathbandhan, including the RJD and Congress, suffered a significant setback. This election positions the NDA strongly ahead of upcoming polls in other states like West Bengal and Assam.

