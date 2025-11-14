NDA Triumphs in Bihar: A Political Earthquake
The ruling NDA secured a decisive victory in Bihar, demonstrating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's appeal. The BJP emerged as the largest party, and their success was rooted in targeted welfare schemes and strategic alliances, shaking opposition parties like the RJD and Congress.
The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) achieved a resounding victory in the Bihar elections, underscoring Prime Minister Narendra Modi's enduring popularity and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's continued relevance.
With the BJP emerging as the single largest party, the alliance claimed a stunning three-fourths majority, achieving an 85% strike rate in contested seats. Their victory demonstrated effective navigation of Bihar's complex caste dynamics and the successful execution of targeted welfare programs.
Celebrations erupted as the opposition Mahagathbandhan, including the RJD and Congress, suffered a significant setback. This election positions the NDA strongly ahead of upcoming polls in other states like West Bengal and Assam.
