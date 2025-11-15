Left Menu

Pomp and Circumstance: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's U.S. Visit

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's upcoming U.S. visit will feature a day at the White House with ceremonial events, bilateral meetings, and agreement signings. Despite not being an official state visit, it underscores the strategic ties between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia amidst past controversies.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is set to visit the White House next week for a day filled with formalities akin to an official state visit. Though not an official head of state visit, the agenda is packed with events, reflecting the importance of U.S.-Saudi ties.

The prince will be welcomed with a ceremony on the South Lawn, followed by meetings with President Trump in the Oval Office to discuss economic and defense agreements. This visit signifies efforts to strengthen the relationship despite past controversies involving the Saudi leadership.

In addition, a business meeting of U.S.-Saudi interests will occur at the Kennedy Centre, indicating ongoing collaboration despite the shadow of journalist Jamal Khashoggi's 2018 murder, which U.S. intelligence linked to the prince. The administrations have sought to rebuild connections with the kingdom amidst these tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

