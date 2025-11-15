Left Menu

Trump Mediates Southeast Asia’s Tension

U.S. President Donald Trump attempted to mediate tensions between Thailand and Cambodia following a dispute over alleged landmines. Despite a U.S.-brokered ceasefire deal, Thailand suspended it and demanded an apology. Trump also included Malaysia in talks to help ease the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-11-2025 00:42 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 00:42 IST
Trump Mediates Southeast Asia’s Tension
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In an effort to quell rising tensions in Southeast Asia, U.S. President Donald Trump took action on Friday. According to a White House official, Trump made calls to representatives from Thailand and Cambodia, aiming to mediate the conflict.

The diplomatic engagement followed Thailand's suspension of a U.S.-brokered ceasefire deal, after Bangkok made allegations accusing Cambodia of laying new landmines—a claim Cambodia has denied.

In addition to directly speaking with Thailand and Cambodia, President Trump reportedly reached out to Malaysia, hoping that neighboring countries could play a role in resolving the escalating dispute.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S.-Saudi Stealth Fighter Deal in the Works

U.S.-Saudi Stealth Fighter Deal in the Works

 Global
2
Norwegian Court Invalidates Offshore Oil Permits Over Environmental Concerns

Norwegian Court Invalidates Offshore Oil Permits Over Environmental Concerns

 Global
3
Extradited Fugitive: Jagdish Punetha's Return to India

Extradited Fugitive: Jagdish Punetha's Return to India

 India
4
Epstein Probe: Trump's Political Counterplay

Epstein Probe: Trump's Political Counterplay

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025