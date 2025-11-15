Trump Mediates Southeast Asia’s Tension
U.S. President Donald Trump attempted to mediate tensions between Thailand and Cambodia following a dispute over alleged landmines. Despite a U.S.-brokered ceasefire deal, Thailand suspended it and demanded an apology. Trump also included Malaysia in talks to help ease the situation.
In an effort to quell rising tensions in Southeast Asia, U.S. President Donald Trump took action on Friday. According to a White House official, Trump made calls to representatives from Thailand and Cambodia, aiming to mediate the conflict.
The diplomatic engagement followed Thailand's suspension of a U.S.-brokered ceasefire deal, after Bangkok made allegations accusing Cambodia of laying new landmines—a claim Cambodia has denied.
In addition to directly speaking with Thailand and Cambodia, President Trump reportedly reached out to Malaysia, hoping that neighboring countries could play a role in resolving the escalating dispute.
