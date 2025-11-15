Left Menu

Protests Erupt at Chicago Immigration Facility Amid Allegations of Inhumane Conditions

Authorities detained 21 protesters outside a federal immigration facility in Chicago amid claims of inhumane conditions. The demonstration, part of ongoing protests against 'Operation Midway Blitz,' led to injuries among officers. Approximately 300 people gathered, expressing solidarity through signs and chants for immigrant freedom.

Updated: 15-11-2025 03:13 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 03:13 IST
In a contentious demonstration outside a Chicago-area federal immigration facility, authorities arrested 21 protesters on Friday, citing them for breach of conduct. The protest spotlighted allegations of inhumane conditions at the facility, which activists equate to a detention center.

As the Cook County Sheriff's Office reported, the arrests took place by midday with officials working on verifying identities and filing possible charges. During the clashes, four officers sustained injuries; two Broadview police officers, a Cook County Sheriff's Police officer, and an Illinois state trooper. The Cook County officer was treated and released from a hospital after a lower leg injury.

The protest, part of the ongoing outcry against 'Operation Midway Blitz,' saw approximately 300 demonstrators carrying signs that read 'God's Love Knows No Borders.' The enforcement operation in Chicago has led to over 3,200 arrests since September, sparking legal and public opposition due to the aggressive tactics involved.

