U.S. Revives Nuclear Testing: A New Era in Arms Race?

In a significant policy shift, President Donald Trump announced plans for the United States to resume nuclear testing, similar to other nations. However, he stopped short of confirming whether this would involve detonating a warhead.

"I don't want to tell you about that, but we will do nuclear testing like other countries," stated Trump on Air Force One, en route to Florida for a weekend visit.

Last month, Trump commanded the U.S. military to restart nuclear testing processes after a 33-year hiatus. This surprise directive was revealed on Truth Social, while Trump was on Marine One heading to China for a trade session with President Xi Jinping in Busan, South Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)