Yen's Tug of War: Navigating Rate Hikes and Global Politics

On Monday, the yen regained some ground after last week's dip, driven by speculation on further Japanese interest rate hikes and potential intervention. Despite warnings, challenges persist as pessimism spreads across forex crosses. Meanwhile, international developments, including the Ukraine conflict and tensions in Asia, dominate headlines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 15:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The yen climbed back on Monday, recovering from last week's decline amidst speculation about future interest rate hikes by the Bank of Japan and possible state intervention. Sparse trading at the year's end left European currencies relatively stable.

The Bank of Japan's December policy meeting minutes, released Monday, revealed discussions about further rate hikes. These discussions come in response to the yen's depreciation, despite recent rate increases to a 30-year high. Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama emphasized Japan's liberty to tackle extreme yen fluctuations.

Global political shifts remained in focus as U.S. and Ukrainian leaders edged closer to resolving their conflict, while tensions heightened in Asia with China's military drills near Taiwan and North Korea's missile tests. The Federal Reserve's meeting minutes, set to release Tuesday, are also keenly awaited by markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

