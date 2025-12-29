Yen's Tug of War: Navigating Rate Hikes and Global Politics

The yen climbed back on Monday, recovering from last week's decline amidst speculation about future interest rate hikes by the Bank of Japan and possible state intervention. Sparse trading at the year's end left European currencies relatively stable.

The Bank of Japan's December policy meeting minutes, released Monday, revealed discussions about further rate hikes. These discussions come in response to the yen's depreciation, despite recent rate increases to a 30-year high. Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama emphasized Japan's liberty to tackle extreme yen fluctuations.

Global political shifts remained in focus as U.S. and Ukrainian leaders edged closer to resolving their conflict, while tensions heightened in Asia with China's military drills near Taiwan and North Korea's missile tests. The Federal Reserve's meeting minutes, set to release Tuesday, are also keenly awaited by markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)