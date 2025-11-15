Left Menu

Trump Weighs F-35 Deal with Saudi Arabia Amidst Diplomatic Tensions

President Trump is considering a deal to sell F-35 jets to Saudi Arabia. The potential sale comes amid concerns over technology security and coincides with planned meetings with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The Pentagon warns of the risk of China acquiring sensitive technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2025 06:22 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 06:22 IST
Trump Weighs F-35 Deal with Saudi Arabia Amidst Diplomatic Tensions

In a recent development, U.S. President Donald Trump announced his consideration of a proposal to sell F-35 stealth fighter jets to Saudi Arabia, manufactured by Lockheed Martin. The announcement was made on Air Force One as Trump spoke to reporters on Friday.

Trump's remarks indicated Saudi Arabia's keen interest in acquiring a large number of the aircraft, emphasizing the nation's desire to enhance its military capabilities. This potential agreement is set against the backdrop of Trump's upcoming meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House, intended to further economic and defense collaborations.

However, the proposed sale faces scrutiny due to a Pentagon intelligence report indicating risks of the aircraft's technology reaching China should the deal proceed. This adds a layer of complexity to the diplomatic and security discussions, especially as the U.S. hopes for Saudi Arabia to join the Abraham Accords.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reviving Tradition: Davis Cup’s Home-and-Away Format Sparks Debate

Reviving Tradition: Davis Cup’s Home-and-Away Format Sparks Debate

 Global
2
Trump's Tariff Rollback: A Bid to Battle Grocery Inflation

Trump's Tariff Rollback: A Bid to Battle Grocery Inflation

 Global
3
Tensions with Venezuela: U.S. Military Actions Under Scrutiny

Tensions with Venezuela: U.S. Military Actions Under Scrutiny

 Global
4
Trump to Sue BBC for Billions Over Documentary Editing

Trump to Sue BBC for Billions Over Documentary Editing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025