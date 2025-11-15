Trump Weighs F-35 Deal with Saudi Arabia Amidst Diplomatic Tensions

In a recent development, U.S. President Donald Trump announced his consideration of a proposal to sell F-35 stealth fighter jets to Saudi Arabia, manufactured by Lockheed Martin. The announcement was made on Air Force One as Trump spoke to reporters on Friday.

Trump's remarks indicated Saudi Arabia's keen interest in acquiring a large number of the aircraft, emphasizing the nation's desire to enhance its military capabilities. This potential agreement is set against the backdrop of Trump's upcoming meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at the White House, intended to further economic and defense collaborations.

However, the proposed sale faces scrutiny due to a Pentagon intelligence report indicating risks of the aircraft's technology reaching China should the deal proceed. This adds a layer of complexity to the diplomatic and security discussions, especially as the U.S. hopes for Saudi Arabia to join the Abraham Accords.

