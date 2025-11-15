Left Menu

NDA's Triumph in Bihar: A Resounding Endorsement of Modi's Leadership

The NDA's landslide victory in Bihar's assembly polls signifies strong support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and Union Minister Chirag Paswan emphasize that the opposition's focus on fault-finding has resulted in repeated setbacks, highlighting the NDA's impressive seat count.

15-11-2025
In a resounding victory, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has swept the assembly elections in Bihar, marking a significant endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership from the state's electorate. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde praised the success, attributing it to a widespread rejection of the opposition's claims of voter manipulation.

Speaking to ANI, Shinde emphasized that the massive support from women and youth contributed to the NDA's decisive triumph, dismissing the legacy of 'jungle raj' in favor of progress. Union Minister Chirag Paswan criticized the opposition Mahagathbandhan's persistent complaints about EVM issues and urged them to conduct self-assessments for better outcomes.

The NDA has secured 202 seats, surpassing the 200-mark for the second time, while parties like the RJD and Congress, along with new entrants like Jan Suraaj, faced substantial defeats. This electoral outcome continues to solidify the BJP's and its allies' stronghold in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

